Effort to give Miami Lakes its own ZIP code moves forward

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A bill that would give Miami Lakes its own ZIP code cleared an important hurdle Wednesday, passing the House.

The bill was championed by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, and Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid. Balart pushed a similar bill in 2016, but it failed to pass the Senate.

"Today marks the second time I have passed this legislation, and I will not relent until this issue is settled. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly consider this bill," Diaz-Balart said in a statement.

Miami Lakes has sought to have its own postal code for nearly a decade. Town officials said the lack of an independent ZIP code has caused higher auto insurances rates for residents and confusion for voters on Election Day.

"Insured losses in a given region is one of the factors insurance companies use to calculate their rates. By having its own zip code, a lower-risk municipality should experience lower insurance rates than it would if it shared a zip code with a higher risk municipality." Christian Camara, insurance expert and former Miami Lakes resident.

The town includes the ZIP codes of 33014, 33015 and 33016, but the ZIP codes also cover parts of Hialeah and Miami Gardens.

"(Diaz-Balart) continues to deliver for Miami Lakers and today is further proof of his promise that our town will receive an independent ZIP ode,” Cid said.



