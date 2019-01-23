Venezuelan migrants to turn out to show solidarity in Brickell, Doral

MIAMI - As protesters prepared to participate in an in anti-government demonstration on Wednesday in Venezuela to support the opposition's efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan migrants in South Florida planned to show their solidarity with protests in Miami-Dade County.

Juan Guaido, the new president of the opposition-controlled parliament, asked Venezuela's police to protect the protesters who were going to be practicing their right to peaceful dissent on the anniversary of the 1958 coup d'état that ousted Marcos Perez Jimenez, a military dictator.

"The world's eyes are on our homeland today," Guaido wrote on Twitter.

Venezuelan protesters were already in mourning. Dr. Jose Manual Olivares, a member of parliament in Venezuela, reported doctors at Caraca's Hospital Periferico declared 16-year-old Alixon Pizani dead after a Tuesday night shooting.

There were a few protesters in Miami outside of the Venezuelan consulate at 1101 Brickell Ave., in Miami. The group planned to be here until 1 p.m. They also planned a 5 p.m protest at the Downtown Doral Park at 8395 NW 53 St.

In Caracas, there were protesters who set up barricades overnight in Catia, Santa Cruz, El Amparao and El Cuartel neighborhoods. There were National Guard troops already using tear gas and students responding with rocks in El Paraiso neighborhood.

Near downtown Caracas, many business owners closed restaurants and stores. The National Guard was waiting in riot gear and were standing near parked water tanks.

On Tuesday, a video of protesters setting a statue of Hugo Chavez on fire in the San Felix neighborhood went viral. Cuban-American Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a warning Tuesday afternoon to members of Venezuela's Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, or SEBIN.

"Officials in Venezuela should reconsider the plan they have for tomorrow before it’s too late," Rubio wrote on Twitter. "You are about to cross a line and trigger a response that believe me you are not prepared to face. You still have time to avoid this."

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz sponsored a resolution condemning the inauguration of Maduro as president of Venezuela to be considered at the Wednesday morning meeting in City Hall.

"We are with you Venezuela," Diaz wrote in Spanish on Twitter, adding "#GritemosConBrio" or Let's Shout With Brio in Spanish.

The hashtag showed Venezuelan migrants protesting as far as Australia,

