Police ask public's help finding missing North Miami teen

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - North Miami police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen last seen Thursday morning.

Landden Anthony Gonzalez, 13, did not arrive at school after he left his home at 9:49 a.m. Thursday.

Gonzalez is 5 ft. 2 inches and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing sweat pants with a white stripe on the sides and black t-shirt.

Police say Landden is an at-risk juvenile who may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information on Landden's whereabouts is urged to contact North Miami Detective S. Castro at 305-891-0294 ext. 23115 or North Miami Police Communications (305)891-8111.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.