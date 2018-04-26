2 injured when Jeep crashes into FedEx store in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured Thursday when a black Jeep Wrangler crashed into a FedEx store in Delray Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before noon at the FedEx at 1911 S. Federal Highway.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said two adults inside the store suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the other was treated at the scene.

Authorities also rescued a dog that was trapped under the vehicle. The dog is expected to survive.

Authorities said the driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

