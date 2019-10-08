Tamarac man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman at Broward Mall

PLANTATION, Fla. - A Tamarac man was arrested Monday at the Westfield Broward Mall after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 72-year-old woman.

It's not the first time that man has done something like this.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Leo Pierre-Jerome approached a woman who was sitting at the mall food court and eating with her sister.

The victim told police that she felt Pierre-Jerome walk up behind her and grab her breasts.

Police said the victim jumped up and ran away from Pierre-Jerome, who chased after her and grabbed her buttocks and breasts again.

It was then that U.S. Secret Service Agent Justin McLaurin, who happened to be at the mall and witnessed the assault, intervened and detained Pierre-Jerome until police arrived.

Authorities charged Pierre-Jerome with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly or disabled person.

Last month, Pierre-Jerome was jailed for groping an eldery woman at Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.