Brazen package thief strikes Miami’s Silver Bluff neighborhood
Footage from multiple Ring cameras show man taking packages
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A brazen package thief struck several homes in Miami’s Silver Bluff neighborhood.
The area is just a couple blocks east of Coral Gables.
Ring camera footage shows a man stealing Amazon packages from Oscar Dotel’s home in the Silver Bluff neighborhood.
Dotel filed a report with local authorities.
Other homeowners in the area also shared Ring footage of what appears to be the same thief taking more Amazon packages that had just been delivered.
