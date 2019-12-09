Thieves attempt to take air out of Christmas, steal 3 inflatables

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers are looking for two thieves who stole Christmas lawn decorations from a home in southwest Miami-Dade Monday.

Around 1:35 a.m., home surveillance video shows a dark-colored pickup truck pull up and park on a side street just off of Wiles Road. At least two people exit the truck and approach three inflatable decorations, video shows.

One thief approaches a large Santa, unplugs it before running and tossing it into the bed of the getaway vehicle, video shows.

The second thief works quickly to unplug a Frosty the Snowman decoration, as well as a large inflatable Christmas tree, grabbing each still half-filled with air and struggling to toss them into the truck bed, video shows.

Once the decorations are eventually secured, the truck drives away, video shows.

The homeowner reported the theft a short time after the incident and Miami-Dade police officers are reviewing the home surveillance video while also seeking additional video footage from surrounding homes to identify the truck and its drivers.