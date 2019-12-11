Key Largo man accused of fleeing from deputy after hit-and-run crash

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was arrested Tuesday night after his pickup truck struck a car, kept going and fled from a deputy who tried to stop him, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Terry Tromanhauser, 66, faces multiple charges, including hit-and-run, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.

Deputy Jason Farr spotted the Ford pickup truck traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone on the Overseas Highway shortly before 10 p.m.

As the truck traveled north, it struck a Hyundai and kept going, prompting Farr to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead, the truck continued heading north before eventually turning off the highway and into the Anchorage Resort & Yacht Club.

Farr ordered the driver, later identified as Tromanhauser, out of the truck. Tromanhauser tried to crawl out the passenger side of the truck but was detained.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Tromanhauser had a blood-alcohol level of .186. The state legal limit is 0.08.

He also faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving causing property damage.