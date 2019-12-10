Arkansas murder suspect arrested after stepping off plane in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – A murder suspect from Arkansas was arrested Monday after he stepped off an airplane at Key West International Airport.

Shawn Cone, 48, was taken into custody Monday morning, shortly after flying from Miami to Key West.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Cone was wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death of Alissa Reynolds. The 50-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Jonesboro police contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection with information that Cone may be headed to Key West. Authorities then notified deputies and American Airlines, which confirmed that Cone was on the flight.

Cone was arrested on the tarmac as he walked off the plane.

Linhardt said Cone had a credit card with Reynolds' name on it, as well as $3,000 in cash.

Cone was booked into the Lower Keys Detention Center on Stock Island. He was expected to be returned to Arkansas to face the criminal charge.