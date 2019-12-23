Stables at Gulfstream Park underwater

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Much of the parking lots and some horse stables at Gulfstream Park were flooded due to the heavy rain Monday morning.

Employees said the horses in the partially flooded barns have been relocated to different stables on higher grounds and were given fresh bedding and food.

Some bags of wood chips that are used as bedding for the horses were wet because they are stored in the parking lot.

According to a statement from Gulfstream Park, the water receded and pumps were used to clear any area with extra water.

There were no reported injuries to the horses, backstretch workers or customers.