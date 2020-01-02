Homeless woman found shot to death at abandoned property

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless woman was found dead over the weekend at an abandoned property in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim, Donna D. Edwards, 41, had been shot.

Police said Edwards’ body was found around 3 p.m. Sunday at the property at 16605 NE Fourth Ave.

Police said someone discovered the woman’s body and called 911.

Detectives have not made any arrests.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.