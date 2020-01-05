64ºF

Local News

Diesel truck destroyed after catching fire in Lauderhill

Photos show charred remains of Ford F-350

Annabelle Caceres, Local 10 Intern

Tags: Broward County
Ford F-350 engulfed in flames in Lauderhill.
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A diesel truck caught fire Sunday morning in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Ford F-350 diesel truck was quickly engulfed in flames.

The truck caught fire near the 3800 Block of Rock Island Road.

Photos of the blaze show the charred remains of the F-350.

Ford F-350 diesel truck on fire in Lauderhill.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue was able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

