Diesel truck destroyed after catching fire in Lauderhill
Photos show charred remains of Ford F-350
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A diesel truck caught fire Sunday morning in Lauderhill.
According to Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Ford F-350 diesel truck was quickly engulfed in flames.
The truck caught fire near the 3800 Block of Rock Island Road.
Photos of the blaze show the charred remains of the F-350.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue was able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.