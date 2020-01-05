Diesel truck destroyed after catching fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A diesel truck caught fire Sunday morning in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Ford F-350 diesel truck was quickly engulfed in flames.

The truck caught fire near the 3800 Block of Rock Island Road.

Photos of the blaze show the charred remains of the F-350.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue was able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.