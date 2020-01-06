Woman killed, fiance critically injured after stolen car slammed into their vehicle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic surveillance video captures a fiery crash that turned deadly over the weekend in Miami-Dade County.

Through the tears and pain, the family of 28-year-old Theresa Gutierrez is now planning a funeral for the youngest daughter of five.

She was killed Friday night when the car she was traveling in was t-boned by a stolen car at the intersection of Northwest 135th street and 7th Avenue.

Her fiancé, Luis Tirado, is on life support.

"He’s in critical condition, in the ICU," said Robert San Martin, Gutierrez's bother-in-law. "We don’t know if he’s going to make it."

Miami-Dade police officers were chasing the stolen Mercedes that ultimately blew through the red light at 7th Avenue.

One of the suspects could be seen on the surveillance video being pulled from the vehicle by a bystander.

One of the suspects inside a stolen car is pulled from the vehicle after causing a deadly, fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

"After hearing that it was a police chase, we were a little more upset about that because police should not be chasing stolen cars," said San Martin.

Gutierrez's family has bene inconsolable while dealing with the sudden, unthinkable tragedy.

“We want justice done for our sister and her boyfriend, because she will not be back,” said Yasmin San Martin, Gutierrez’s sister. “This is so hard for us.”

A viewing will be held for Gutierrez on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Hialeah. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, and it can be found here.