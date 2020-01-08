Detectives investigate how man ends up dead in Fort Lauderdale school’s lake

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are working on figuring out how a man ended up dead on Tuesday morning in a small lake at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

After a bus driver reported the grisly finding, officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the public school at 2501 NW 11 St.

Man's body found floating in lake at Dillard High School

Administrators were expecting more than 2,000 students to arrive for their first day of school, which has both computer technology and performing arts magnet programs. They locked down the campus as a precaution.

According to Detective Tracy Figone, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, divers removed the man’s body, which remained at the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday night.