SWAT team swarms northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s SWAT team moved in on a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Northwest 57th Street and 19th Avenue.

Local 10 News had a crew at the scene as police dogs and equipment went inside a home in the area as police helicopters hovered above.

Police confirmed they are serving a warrant at the residence, but said they cannot release more details until after the warrant is served.

Sky 10 shows SWAT team members searching for something or someone as they went house to house.

Many points to the neighborhood have been blocked.

Two nearby schools, Charles R. Drew Elementary and Middle were both affected by the large perimeter.