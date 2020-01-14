Police searching for three men seen breaking into cars inside gated Fort Lauderdale garage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three thieves have been caught on camera targeting vehicles inside a gated garage.

Neighbors told Local 10 News' Christian De La Rosa that the threesome has been targeting cars near the Lauderdale Yacht Club for weeks.

“It’s a little disturbing to think about if you’re coming home at that hour,” said resident Mary Johnson.

The thieves forced a gate open, gaining entry into the condo building’s garage.

Surveillance video shows the intruders going car by car, checking for unlocked doors, stealing clothing, sunglasses, credit cards and an expensive wallet Johnson's daughter forgot in their car.

Johnson and her neighbors say for weeks the men seen in the video are believed to have been breaking into multiple cars in the Rio Vista neighborhood, which is near the Lauderdale Yacht Club.

Families in the Neighbors app said the trio has been seen riding around the area on electric scooters.

Anyone with information or that may have seen them is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).