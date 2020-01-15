Business owner says thief aimed to poison guard dog Churro

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Michael Perez said he was proud Churro, an intelligent and energetic pitbull and lab mix, didn’t take the bait.

The Broward County business owner said surveillance video shows a man recently tossed a bag over the fence of the Amplus Air Conditioning Contractor property in Hollywood.

The bag, Perez said, had a piece of meat that was poisoned. He believes the man was a thief trying to get rid of his beloved guard dog, named after the caramel-colored pastry.

“Thank God Churro didn’t go for it,” Perez said. “He is very well trained. To get to that point to kill an animal to get $20 in tools, that’s just ridiculous."

This screen grab from surveillance video shows a man who threw a package over the fence earlier this week in Hollywood.

Perez believes the repeat offender threw the package about 7 p.m. with the intent of returning about 2 or 3 a.m. the next day.

Hollywood Police Department officers have responded to the business at 1816 N. Dixie Hwy., near the South Broward High School, to investigate vandalism and burglaries.

“We have had break-ins in here many, many times,” Perez said. “But since Churro has been in charge, nobody dares to come.”