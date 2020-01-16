Funeral held for woman fatally shot on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A funeral was held Thursday for a young woman who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95.

Police said Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was shot Jan. 3 while driving in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 79th Street exit.

Since then, her mother has been inconsolable as she and the rest of her family have begged people in the community to come forward with information to help find the killer.

“If you’re a human being with a heart, this case should destroy you inside,” Miami-Dade police Detective Juan Segovia said.

Police believe Gonzalez may have been hit by a stray bullet from a nearby gun battle.

Gonzalez recently graduated from Florida International University and hoped to go to law school.

Her father arrived from Cuba earlier this week to join her mother and family as they say their goodbyes while still seeking justice.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.