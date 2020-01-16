Mother pulled young son out of road before being struck by car, friend says

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A mother of six children has been identified as the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Opa-locka.

Deandre Bradley, who went by Dede, was killed while crossing the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

“Somebody’s always going to get killed on this road. It’s a dangerous street,” Sislynn Brown said. “If that light is yellow, they ain’t slowing down. They keep on going.”

Brown said cars are frequently speeding through the intersection, calling it a “drag racing strip.”

Brown said she knew Bradley and was there when the hit-and-run happened.

She told Local 10 News that Bradley was crossing the street with her young son when Bradley saw the car blow through the intersection.

Brown said the victim pulled her son out of the street, saving his life in exchange for her own.

“All the other cars stopped. I guess he didn’t want to stop,” Brown said.

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area and attempted CPR, but Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had a large crime scene roped off on Northwest 135th Street, near a Kwik Stop convenience store.

Police are searching for the driver who left Bradley’s body in the road without stopping and without calling for help.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.