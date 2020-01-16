Police in Opa-locka investigating deadly hit and run crash

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police in Opa-locka were investigating a deadly hit and run crash late Wednesday night.

According to police, an adult female was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue in Opa-locka.

Authorities had a large crime scene roped off on Northwest 135th Street, near a Kwik Stop convenience store.

Police said the car involved was going at a high rate of speed.