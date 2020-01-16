Police in Opa-locka investigating deadly hit and run crash
Search underway for vehicle responsible
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police in Opa-locka were investigating a deadly hit and run crash late Wednesday night.
According to police, an adult female was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
It happened in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue in Opa-locka.
Authorities had a large crime scene roped off on Northwest 135th Street, near a Kwik Stop convenience store.
Police said the car involved was going at a high rate of speed.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.