1 shot near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person wounded near Martin Luther King Boulevard in northwest Miami-Dade. Neighbors identified the victim as a teenager.

Miami-Dade police officers surrounded an area at the Lincoln Fields Apartments, 2021 NW 64 St. Detectives questioned several teenagers. There was a parked white Nissan with a bullet hole in the trunk and slides sandals abandoned on the floor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police officers have yet to publicly confirm the victim’s identity or age.

A neighborhood resident and the victim’s family friend, who both asked not to be identified, said “Nelton,” a teenager who lives in the complex with his family, was shot “likely in the head” when several shots were fired at a large group of “young people.”

Susan Kennedy, the founder of Bullets 4 Life, a Broward County-based nonprofit organization aiming to save lives by getting bullets off the streets, expressed her outrage on social media late Friday night.

“Looks like my son,” Kennedy wrote on Facebook. “He looks like everyone’s child. God, please God.”

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Rober Alpizar contributed to this story.