Free job fair to open Thursday in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – About 30 companies including New York Life and Aflac will be offering hundreds of jobs during a four-hour Job News USA fair on Thursday in Miami Lakes.

The list of hospitality industry employers includes Norwegian Cruise Line, the Biltmore Hotel and the Don Shula’s Hotel, where the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Verizon and ENS Security are among the list of employers offering sales jobs, and Jiffy Lube and Maximus, Inc. are among the employers offering customer service jobs.

Event organizers are asking job applicants to register online, develop tailored resumes for each company and prepare to meet the company’s recruiter. Admission to the fair and parking at the hotel, 6842 Main St., are free. For more information, call 954-252-6640, download the fair’s directory here or click here.