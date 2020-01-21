House fire leaves Lauderdale Lakes family homeless

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Marlene Peart said her husband saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of their home early Tuesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes. She said his quick action saved their lives.

It was after midnight, and aside from Peart and her husband, there were also four other adults and a child living in the home.

Marlene Peart was displaced by a house fire on Tuesday in Broward County. (Local 10 News)

“He called me and said, ‘Get out! Get dressed and get out!’ So that’s when we grabbed everything that we could grab and went out to the driveway,” Peart said.

Firefighters responded about 12:10 a.m. to the three-bedroom home along Northwest 45th Avenue at Northwest 43rd Street, southwest of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Ashes from a home's roof piled up on Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. (Local 10 News)

According to Broward Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane, the fire started in the living room area, where ashes piled up in front of the couch and a five-piece drum set.

Kane said the Red Cross was assisting the six adults and the child who were displaced. As of Thursday afternoon, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.