Antonio Brown’s trainer expected to bail out of jail following arrest

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The trainer of NFL free agent Antonio Brown, who was arrested Tuesday at the athlete’s home in Hollywood, is expected to bail out of jail sometime Wednesday.

Glenn Holt and Brown were both wanted on battery charges, but police have not yet been able to make contact with Brown.

Holt, 35, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in bond court on a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

Police said Holt and Brown beat up a third man Tuesday, prompting a 911 call around 2 p.m.

Sky 10 video shows crime scene technicians taking pictures of the victim’s stomach.

He’s believed to be the driver of an Allied Van Lines moving truck, which was parked outside Brown’s home on Estate Oak Circle in the gated Hollywood Oaks community.

“The police report alleges there was a disagreement about movers and some items belonging to Antonio Brown, and then the charge that followed and led to my client’s arrest regarding the keys to the truck and an argument over possession of those keys,” Holt’s attorney, Eric Rudenberg, said.

Holt was initially being held without bond, but the judge changed his bond to $20,000 because of an agreement worked out between prosecutors and the defense.

She also ordered him not to have contact with the alleged victim.

“I’m glad the state attorney’s office was reasonable here and agreed to a bond that my client can afford. This is a serious charge, but these allegations are way overblown,” Rudenberg said.

Holt’s attorney said his client is planning to plead not guilty.