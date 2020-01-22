Teacher open to deposition for Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A teacher who is undergoing emotional distress after the Parkland school shooting will agree to be deposed, provided it is done alone in private, her attorney told a judge during a hearing Wednesday morning.

The hearing involved a subpoenaed teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people.

According to a motion seeking protective order, Felicia Burgin “suffered significant stress, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues” after the massacre.

The motion argued that attending a deposition would cause Burgin “a regression in any progress she has made over the last several months of treatment.”

However, attorney for both sides told Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer they had “no problem” accommodating Burgin.

“I think it’s much better for, I think, everyone involved if you all try to work these things out together,” Scherer said.

She suggested that the attorneys consider breaking up the depositions to alleviate any undo stress on Burgin.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted.