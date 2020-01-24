Serial Miami-Dade bank robber arrested in Detroit, FBI says
Erick Capilla, 27, of Doral, accused of targeting at least 4 banks
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who FBI agents said has targeted multiple banks in Miami-Dade County was arrested Friday morning in Detroit.
Erick Capilla, 27, of Doral, remains in federal custody and is expected to make his initial appearance in a Detroit courtroom sometime Friday.
According to FBI spokesman James Marshall, Capilla is responsible for the following bank robberies:
· TD Bank, Doral, FL, on 1/15/2020;
· Iberia Bank, Miami Beach, FL, on 1/17/2020;
· TD Bank, Miami, FL, on 1/18/2020;
· Chase Bank, Miami, FL, on 1/18/2020.
Marshall said no one was injured during any of the bank robberies.
The amount of money taken during each incident has not been disclosed by investigators.
