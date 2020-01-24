77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

77ºF

Local News

Serial Miami-Dade bank robber arrested in Detroit, FBI says

Erick Capilla, 27, of Doral, accused of targeting at least 4 banks

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County, bank robberies
Surveillance images show a man robbing an Iberia Bank branch in Miami Beach.
Surveillance images show a man robbing an Iberia Bank branch in Miami Beach. (FBI)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who FBI agents said has targeted multiple banks in Miami-Dade County was arrested Friday morning in Detroit.

Erick Capilla, 27, of Doral, remains in federal custody and is expected to make his initial appearance in a Detroit courtroom sometime Friday.

According to FBI spokesman James Marshall, Capilla is responsible for the following bank robberies:

· TD Bank, Doral, FL, on 1/15/2020;

· Iberia Bank, Miami Beach, FL, on 1/17/2020;

· TD Bank, Miami, FL, on 1/18/2020;

· Chase Bank, Miami, FL, on 1/18/2020.

Marshall said no one was injured during any of the bank robberies.

The amount of money taken during each incident has not been disclosed by investigators.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: