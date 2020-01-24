Trump endorses Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s run for Congress

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – President Donald Trump announced on Thursday night on Twitter that he believes Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez “will win big.”

Trump’s endorsement comes a few hours after Gimenez announced his run for Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

“Very exciting,” Trump tweeted. “Great for Florida, great for USA!”

Gimenez will be the Republican candidate running against the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport about 5:30 p.m. to attend the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting at the Trump National Doral resort.

Gimenez, who kicked off his campaign with Trump in Doral, thanked the president for all that he has done to fight socialism.

“I look forward to standing with you against the radical left who are determined to turn the U.S. into Venezuela,” Gimenez tweeted.

In response, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is using the “Corrupt Carlos” moniker and accused him of being “swampier than the Everglades.”