Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, Local 10 has confirmed.

Five people were on board when the helicopter went down near Calabasas this morning.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.

ABC News is reporting that Bryant’s four daughters were also on board the helicopter.

Bryant was 41 years old.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school at the age of 17.

He retired in 2016 a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the all-time leading scorer in Lakers franchise history.

Bryant was selected to an NBA record 18 consecutive NBA All-Star Games. He also won two gold medals while representing the USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

As the news broke, members of the NBA family, and many others, began to show their shock and anguish.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

🙏 for Kobe — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) January 26, 2020

Quit playing — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020

Not 8 😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

can’t be true ... just can’t be — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) January 26, 2020

Wow. 🙏🏼💔😢 Life is fragile. RIP Kobe. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020

Just don’t have the words.... #Kobe — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020

