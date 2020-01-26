Miami-Dade firefighters put out flames at church in North Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to put out a fire at the Prestige Christian Academy in North Miami before it caused serious damage.

Crews responded to the Prestige Christian Academy just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Miami-Dade firefighters broke windows to attack the fire from inside before it spread.

North Miami police shut down northwest 7th Avenue near 126th Street for close to three hours as crews worked to douse the flames.

There were no injuries or serious damage to the structure but investigators are working to find out how the fire started.