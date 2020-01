Sewage main break reported in vicinity of George English Park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A sewage main break was reported Thursday morning in the vicinity of George English Park in Fort Lauderdale, city officials confirmed.

The City of Fort Lauderdale Public Works Department is investigating the incident at 1101 Bayview Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 9 a.m. as a portion of the roadway was flooded.

No further details were immediately released.