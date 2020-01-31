South Florida man charged after flying drone in restricted air space during Super Bowl week

MIAMI – A South Florida man who flew a drone in restricted air space during Super Bowl week is facing a federal charge for violating temporary flight restrictions.

Yorgan Ramos Teran, 46, of Weston, is charged with violating the temporary flight restrictions in place to protect the public during and leading up to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the federal complaint, Ramos Teran illegally flew a drone Wednesday night in the temporary restricted air space of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street in Miami Beach.

The Federal Aviation Administration has established a temporary no-drone zone in Miami Beach, downtown Miami and near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The restrictions remain in place through the Super Bowl.

If convicted, Ramon Teran faces up to a year in federal prison.