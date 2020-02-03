Family grieves mother’s death after hit-and-run crash in deep south Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Jeanette Berrios, a mother of three, was walking home after work when a driver struck and killed her in deep south Miami-Dade, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base. The driver fled.

Detectives found Berrios dead near the intersection of Southwest 304th Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Berrios never made it to her home near the intersection of Southwest 296th Street and Southwest 144th Avenue.

Google maps shows the walk the hit-and-run crash victim was making from work to home. (Google Map)

Berrios’ family is asking the public for help with the cost of the funeral and asking anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run crash to call 305-471-8477.