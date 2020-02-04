Miami Lakes mayor says town willing to compromise over bridge issue

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – The town of Miami Lakes made a major announcement Tuesday about a bridge to Hialeah.

It comes after the city took legal action last year over the project.

Construction continues on what’s been dubbed the “bridge to nowhere,” which is at Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 89th Avenue.

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid told Local 10 News that his town is willing to compromise on what’s turned into a legal fight with Miami-Dade County and Hialeah.

“Once it’s ready, we will be installing some SOS gates that’ll give direct access to that area for first responders,” Cid explained.

The gates are designed to open when they hear sirens from first responders.

The bridge built 35 years ago has never opened. It separates Miami Lakes and Hialeah and goes over Interstate 75.

The unopened bridge connecting Miami Lakes and Hialeah was built 35 years ago and spans over Interstate 75. (WPLG)

Miami Lakes officials said the street cannot withstand the traffic that will be unleashed by the opening of that bridge.

Things got heated in October when Miami Lakes filed legal action against the city of Hialeah and Lennar Corporation for conducting unauthorized work on the town-owned section of Northwest 170th Street. The town claims Lennar contractors destroyed the Miami Lakes road without telling the town or getting the right permits.

Town officials said this was being done to advance the opening of the bridge on Northwest 170th Street.

“We’re going to work with the county. We’re going to work with Hialeah,” Cid said. “I think it’s the best path forward. It’s a win-win situation for both communities.”