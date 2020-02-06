Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant arrested in connection with block party shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday during a Super Bowl block party in Cooper City, authorities confirmed.

A spokesperson from his department confirmed to Local 10 News that Lorne Brown, 39, has been suspended with pay.

The victim, Simeon Brown, 22, said he was driving to his girlfriend’s house Sunday when he went around a traffic barricade near Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court.

Simeon Brown’s brother, who was also in the vehicle, said some of the neighbors at the party apparently got angry, one of whom he said had a gun.

“A fragment went up to my neck,” Simeon Brown said.

Simeon Brown told Local 10 News that he was shot in the arm. His brother called 911.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said Lorne Brown has been with the department since Aug. 16, 2004.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm.