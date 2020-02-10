SWAT standoff with convicted felon has explosive ending in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A convicted felon and known gang member was arrested in Volusia County on Sunday after attacking an officer and holding a standoff with police.

According to authorities, Dillon Calisi, 27, attacked an Ormond Beach police officer at a Marathon gas station, allegedly trying to take the officer's weapon and kicking the officer in the head before fleeing the scene.

Officers and deputies from multiple agencies worked to assist in apprehending Calisi, who crashed his vehicle shortly after 2:15 a.m. during the pursuit.

Calisi was armed with a handgun and refused to exit his vehicle. A standoff ensued and took nearly three hours, with Calisi threatening to shooting police, himself and an infant police said he falsely claimed was inside the vehicle.

SWAT officers responded and though the use of a BearCat tactical vehicle, tear gas and a sting-ball grenade, were able to take Calisi into custody.

Body cam and helicopter footage captured officers throwing an object into Calisi’s vehicle, which, after a bright flash of light, resulted in a fire inside the car, which was quickly extinguished by police.

Image captured from police helicopter footage shows the moment an explosive device detonates inside an armed suspect's vehicle as SWAT officers converge. (WPLG)

Calisi was arrested and taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for medical evaluation.

He is facing several charges from multiple agencies, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license.