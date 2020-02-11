Broward Sheriff’s deputies set up perimeter in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies have set up a perimeter in Pompano Beach and are actively searching for a suspect.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a strong arm robbery in the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at approximately 12:20 Tuesday afternoon.

After locating the subject's vehicle near West Atlantic Boulevard and Powerline Road, deputies set up and secured a perimeter.

Authorities say the subject is a thin, muscular black man last seen wearing a red tank top with white print, blue basketball shorts and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.