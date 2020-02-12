Man arriving from Brazil caught trying to import ketamine

MIAMI – Federal authorities have arrested a man they say tried to import a controlled substance into Miami International Airport.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 10 News, Andre Ribeiro-Da Silva traveled from Rio de Janiero, Brazil to Miami and admitted into the United States by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Ribeiro-Da Silva was selected for routine questioning and was escorted to secondary examination.

During the examination, officers discovered 12 bottles containing a clear liquid inside Ribeiro-Da Silva's luggage, according to the complaint.

It goes on to state that thile being questioned about the bottles, Ribeiro-Da Silva told officers that six of them contained ketamine.

Officers tested the liquid and confirmed that it was approximately 2.25 kilograms of ketamine, which is a Schedule III controlled substance.

According to the complaint, Ribeiro-Da Silva admitted to traveling specifically with the purpose of acquiring the ketamine and that he paid $1,000 USD for it while in Brazil.

Ribeiro-Da Silva’s next step will be appearing in a federal courtroom.