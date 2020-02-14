Officers search for woman accused of Coral Gables parking rage

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Police officers are searching for a woman who is accused of recently using her key to damage a business owner’s sports utility vehicle in Coral Gables.

The woman was allegedly upset over having to move from a parking space that belonged to the business owner. Surveillance video from Feb. 7 shows the woman in an alleyway behind Miracle Mile causing about $2,000 in damage.

The business owner is asking anyone with information about the woman, who was driving a Lexus, to call the Coral Gables Police Department at 305-442-1600.