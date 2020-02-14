87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

87ºF

Local News

Woman with gunshot wound arrives at Hialeah Hospital

Victim airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center

Tags: Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Crime, Local
Police tape surrounds a vehicle after a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at Hialeah Hospital.
Police tape surrounds a vehicle after a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at Hialeah Hospital. (WPLG)

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a Hialeah hospital Friday.

The woman walked into Hialeah Hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest, Hialeah Fire Department Capt. David Rodriguez told Local 10 News.

She was conscious and alert as she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: