Woman with gunshot wound arrives at Hialeah Hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a Hialeah hospital Friday.

The woman walked into Hialeah Hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest, Hialeah Fire Department Capt. David Rodriguez told Local 10 News.

She was conscious and alert as she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.