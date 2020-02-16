Precautionary boil water notice lifted for areas of Riverside Park and Tarpon River

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale residents impacted by the city’s latest water main break can finally stop boiling their water.

After a 6-inch water main ruptured on Feb. 10 in the New River near Southwest Seventh Street, a precautionary boil water notice was issued.

On Sunday, city officials lifted the notice for the affected areas of Riverside Park and Tarpon River.

The City of Fort Lauderdale lifted the February 8, 2020 precautionary boil water notice that was issued following emergency repairs on a 16-inch water main in the South Fork of New River in the vicinity of Southwest 7th Street. (WPLG)

The repairs have been completed and tests show that the water is safe to drink.

There is also a precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities in effect for the Middle River. With a deteriorating sanitary wastewater system, Fort Lauderdale’s waterways are being polluted.

Two weeks ago, sewer pipes ruptured in Harbor Beach and George English Lake. In January, a pipe ruptured in Victoria Park. And in December, six water main breaks spewed about 127 million gallons of sewage.

Water main break affects service in 2 Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods

Fort Lauderdale residents with questions may call the City’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.