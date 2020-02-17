Deputies continue search for gunman in deadly Lauderdale Lakes shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that killed a South Florida mother and injured her adult children.

The shooting happened Thursday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Northwest 21st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

"My window was open so I heard the gunshots," said witness Oneica Carey. "It was about three or four gunshots."

The mother that was shot died at the scene.

Law enforcement blanked the area, roping off streets, but did not find the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.