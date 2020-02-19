Women who died after car fell off Fisher Island Ferry identified

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police have released the identities of two women who died after their car fell off the Fisher Island Ferry and sank in Government Cut.

The bodies of driver Emma Afra, 63, of Miami Beach, and passenger Viviane Brahms, 75, of Harrison, New York, were recovered from the water, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said Wednesday.

They were killed after their 2019 Mercedes-Benz somehow went overboard Tuesday afternoon.

Divers searched throughout the night to find the car. Inside were the women's bodies.

A medical examiner will determine their causes of death.

Now investigators are trying to determine what caused the car to fall off the ferry, which is used to shuttle residents and guests of the private island to and from the mainland.