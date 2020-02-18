2 dead after car falls off Fisher Island Ferry into water

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two women are dead after a car they were in fell off the Fisher Island Ferry and sank in Government Cut.

A massive search began Tuesday afternoon after the car somehow fell off the ferry and into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard later confirmed that the car had been located and two women were found dead inside.

#UPDATE Dive crews with @MiamiDadeFire located the vehicle with 2 unresponsive females inside and are working other local response crews to recover the ppl and car. NOK have been notified. The @USCG will conduct a maritime incident investigation.#Ready, #Relevant — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 19, 2020

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the blue Mercedes-Benz has been recovered from the water.

The Fisher Island Community Association sent Local 10 News a statement regarding the incident that read:

“Shortly before 5:00 p.m. today, a vehicle on the Fisher Island Ferry ended up in the water for reasons still unknown at this point in time. Fisher Island Community Association is actively assisting the various agencies involved in the ongoing recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We cannot confirm any additional details at this point in time.”

The Fisher Island Ferry is used to transport residents of the private island community and their guests to and from the mainland.

Zabaleta said his agency is conducting the death investigation, while the Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell overboard.