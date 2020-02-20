Broward County sheriff to announce changes within department

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is holding a news conference Thursday morning to announce some changes within the department.

According to a BSO news release, Tony will announce the selection of new members to the Professional Standards Committee (PSC), and will also announce that he will be implementing a Use of Force Review Board.

According to BSO, the PSC is responsible for reviewing the findings of Internal Affairs cases and providing disciplinary recommendations to the sheriff.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.