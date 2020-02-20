Violent crash in Pompano Beach kills woman on rollerblades, splits car in half

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman was killed following a horrible crash in Pompano Beach that left a car split in half.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near the Pompano Beach Air Park.

A witness told Local 10 News he saw the car involved speed right past him on Northeast 10th Street.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, a man and a woman inside the vehicle were ejected.

The badly damaged car then careened into the path of a woman on rollerblades, who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the disturbing crash.

The man and women that were ejected are listed in critical condition.