Miami-Dade commissioners vote unanimously to change name of Dixie Highway

MIAMI – Dixie Highway won't be much longer.

Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously approved a measure Wednesday to rename the stretch of Dixie Highway to Harriet Tubman Highway.

But because portions of the roadway are owned by the state, the name change won’t happen right away.

State lawmakers would need to approve a name change for certain stretches of the highway. That also goes for portions of the road owned by cities within the county.

Any parts of the highway that belong to Miami-Dade County will receive newly named road signs the next time they are scheduled to be replaced.

Miami-Dade isn’t the first in South Florida to push for the removal of tributes to the Confederacy.

In Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach changed the name in 2015. And in Broward County, Hallandale Beach unanimously passed a resolution asking the Broward County Commission to change the highway’s name.

In 2017, Hollywood changed the names of streets named after Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate States Army, and two other Confederate generals.