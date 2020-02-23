Shooting investigation causes traffic delays on Interstate 95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Sunday morning shooting investigation is causing traffic delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Hollywood.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed two lanes between Pembroke Road and Hollywood Boulevard, as Hollywood Police Department officers conducted their investigation.

There were two vehicles with damage to the driver’s side: A gray Honda Accord and a gray GMC Sierra, which had four or more bullet holes.

A Hollywood Police Department crime investigator takes pictures of a parked pick-up truck on Interstate 95 on Sunday. (Local 10 News)

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also assisting Hollywood police officers. The traffic delays began about 7 a.m.

If you or anyone you know witnessed the shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.