Girl trapped behind pole at Arvida Middle School in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A girl was trapped behind a pole on Monday morning at Arvida Middle School in The Crossings neighborhood, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the girl “got herself stuck between a column and a wall” at the school at 10900 SW 127th Ave.

“She was stuck for about 30 minutes,” said Natalia Zea, a spokeswoman for MDCPS. "Authorities were called to assist to free her."

Zea said the girl was able to “get out on her own” without being injured.

“The school day resumes as normal,” Zea said.