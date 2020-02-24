Girl nearly drowns in North Miami house pool, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A girl nearly drowned in a family house pool on Monday afternoon in North Miami, police said.

According to Commander Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, there were two adults in the home when the girl disappeared and they found her in the pool.

Fire rescue personnel rushed the girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Brooks said.

“We are just thinking about the girl and hoping she is making through this,” Brooks said.