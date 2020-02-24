Tourist survives getting run over on A1A, lives to tell story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A night of fun on Fort Lauderdale Beach turned into a horrifying experience for a group of friends from Norway getting ready to go on a cruise.

Bjorghill Andreassen says her South Florida vacation turned into a nightmare after she woke up in the hospital with fractures to her face and on the back of her head. She said she doesn’t remember anything after being struck in the street nearly three weeks ago in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened outside popular Rock Bar on A1A on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4:15 a.m. Andreassen says she tripped and grabbed on to her friend Terje Arntsen out of instinct. They both fell into the middle of the left lane.

Surveillance video released by police captured the incident. A Porsche, going northbound, swerves out of the way, but it still strikes the two people and then drives away.

Roger Amundsen, who was at his hotel room for the night, received a call from another friend in their group.

“He told me that she was in the hospital and may not survive,” said Amundsen.

Arnsten, who is back in Norway, said he suffered bleeding on the brain and a head injury that will keep him out of work for six months.

Andreaasen says she can’t blame the driver of the Porsche, but that he should have stopped.

“I can’t blame him because we fell in the street. I could understand that the accident could happen, but he couldn’t stop and look at how we were?”

Police need the public’s help in finding the driver of the car involved in the hit and run.

Witnesses described the car as a two door, red Porsche. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.